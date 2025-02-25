Listed companies have distributed dividends over 1.8 billion euros

Listed companies have distributed or announced dividends exceeding 1.8 billion euros in the first two months of 2025, which consolidates expectations for exceeding the annual target of 5 billion euros.

Piraeus Bank will distribute the amount of 373 million euros in cash (payout ratio at 35%), while the management of the Athens International Airport announced the return of 100% of the net profits of 2024, which corresponds to a bonus of 0.78 euros per share.

Last week, the Bank of Cyprus decided to distribute 50% of its net profits, i.e. an amount of around 211 million euros (0.48 euros/share).

Meanwhile, Metlen has announced its intention to return 214 million euros, or 1.5 euros/share, to shareholders.

On its part, Jumbo’s management announced the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 0.47 euros (63.4 million euros).

Helleniq Energy distributed an interim dividend of 0.2 euros/share (61.1 million euros), Ideal Holdings announced an extraordinary bonus of 0.1 euros/share (4.8 million euros) and Thrace Plastics distributed an early bonus of 0.06 euros/share (2.9 million euros).

At the end of 2024, Motor Oil gave an interim dividend of 0.3 euros/share (33.2 million euros).

What’s next

If we take into account that this week we are expecting the corresponding updates from OTE, Eurobank, Alpha and National Bank, as well as the announcements for the main-supplementary dividend of Helleniq Energy and Ideal Holdings, then we understand that the goal of 5 billion euros becomes even more feasible.

It is recalled that last year’s distributions amounted to 4.2 billion euros – a third higher than the historical record of 2007 (> 5 billion euros)

The dividends that have been distributed or announced for 2025:

• Coca Cola 383.4 million euros

• Piraeus 373 million euros

• Ellaktor 295.9 million euros

• AIA 235 million euros

• Metlen 214.3 million euros

• Cyprus 211.4 million euros

• Jumbo 63.4 million euros

• Helleniq Energy 61.1 million euros

• Motor Oil 33.2 million euros

• Ideal 4.8 million euros

• Thrace Plastics 2.9 million euros.