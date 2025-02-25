KEFIM: Impressive increase in RES penetration-Energy transition requires investments in networks and storage

Greece is recording steady progress in the participation of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) in the energy mix, according to a study published by the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFIM) in collaboration with the EPICENTER network of think tanks.

According to the findings of the study, Greece exceeded the corresponding European average in 2023.

In particular, Greece increased the share of RES in the energy mix by 61% (or 9.6 percentage points) from 2014 to 2023, with this performance ranking it in the 7th highest position in terms of the change in the share of RES in the energy mix for the reference period among 36 European countries.

However, investments in areas such as energy storage and distribution networks remain critical for the future success of the energy transition and the strengthening of energy autonomy.

Regarding the cost of electricity, the average price (in purchasing power units) for consumption of 2,500-4,999 kWh was set at 0.24Euro/kWh, before taxes, in the first half of 2024 (17th place among 29 countries) and after taxes at 0.29Euro/kWh (16th place).

“The energy transition is a major challenge for both Greece and the European Union more broadly. The sustainability of this critical process has clear conditions: the maturation and liberalization of the energy market and investment in energy storage technologies and distribution networks. Only in this way will the EU’s energy autonomy and the efficiency in the use of RES increase, thereby significantly reducing the cost of energy for households, industry and businesses,” Nicos Rompapas, General Director of KEFIM, commented.