Costamare “setting sail” for new investments

The listed shipping company Costamare is planning to renew its privately owned fleet of dry bulk carriers and increase its average size, as the company reveals in its annual report published for 2024.

The listed company’s activities are developing rapidly in the field of containerships, bulk carriers and the bulk carrier management platform (charter in), as well as with the further development of Neptune Maritime Leasing, which is active in shipping financing.

Known as a leading container shipping company, Costamare has diversified to a large extent, entering the dry bulk sector four years ago with the acquisition of 45 bulk carriers in the first phase.

The company operates with a long-term strategy in the dry cargo sector and considers the ownership and chartering of dry bulk carriers as excellent complementary activities.

At the same time, the listed company’s investment in Neptune Maritime Leasing underlines the company’s focus on expanding its leasing platform.

In essence, the platform continues to grow with total investments and commitments exceeding 500 million dollars.

Emphasis is also placed on the human factor, with the relevant report noting that in total Costamare Shipping, Costamare Services, Costamare Bulkers, Agency Companies and Neptune Manager employ approximately 290 shore-based employees and approximately 2,430 seafarers on board ships.

The listed company agreed with Neptune and its shareholders in March 2023 to invest up to 200 million dollars in the platform for up to 40% of the common shares and up to 79.05% of the preferred shares.

Neptune was originally founded in 2021 to acquire, own and charter bareboat vessels through its subsidiaries.