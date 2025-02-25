Athens International Airport: Record pasenger traffic in 2024

Athens International Airport announced total revenue increased by 10.2% to 665.5 million euros in 2024 compared to 603.72 million in 2023.

The significant increase in passenger traffic of 13.1% and commercial growth contributed to both Aviation and Non-Aviation Activities.

In particular:

· Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 424.8 million, recording an increase of 15.7% compared to 2023, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 63.8%.

· Profit after tax increased by 4.4 million to 235.9 million euros, recording an increase of 1.9% compared to 231.5 million euros in 2023.

· Distribution of 100% of the net profit for the fiscal year 2024, corresponding to a gross dividend of approximately 0.78 per share, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

Higher Passenger Traffic – Accelerated Investments

Considering the strong growth in passenger traffic, AIA announced the acceleration of the airport expansion program, meeting the target to serve 33 million passengers per year earlier than initially planned and having as its goal to serve 40 million passengers by 2032.

The airport expansion will be financed in part through a share capital increase for Aviation Activities investments, allowing for a return in accordance with the regulatory framework governing the company. The share capital increase will be carried out through an optional Scrip Dividend Program of up to 100 million euros from the profits of 2024 and an additional up to 140 million euros from the profits of the following three years.