Eurobank: Strategic partnership with SC Ventures

Eurobank will proceed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SC Ventures, a member of Standard Chartered, as part of a new strategic partnership to promote innovation and growth.

According to the Bank, this development underlines its commitment to continuously expand its innovation ecosystem while leveraging international expertise.

With this Memorandum of Understanding, Eurobank will explore the use of the Innovation Bridge platform, SC Venture’s platform that connects startups, investors, ecosystem players, corporate clients and employees, enhancing collaboration and the development of innovation.

Through this partnership, Eurobank seeks to adapt SC Ventures’ international expertise to the needs of the Greek market, focusing on initiatives such as the development of “innovation challenges” aimed at attracting fintech companies, as well as building a culture of intra-business collaboration.

As part of the agreement, SC Ventures will also transfer knowledge and best practices on the venture building process and on ways to identify alternative business models and new sources of revenue. This effort is aligned with Eurobank’s broader strategy to support the Greek innovation ecosystem, further strengthening the Bank’s leading role in the market, as a promoter of transformative technologies and supporting business opportunities.