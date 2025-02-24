Gambling market on the rise in 2024

The Greek gaming market moved upwards in 2024. According to data from the Hellenic Gaming Commission, the reformed TGR, which includes winnings and bonuses paid to players which are reinvested in games of chance amounted to 15.6 billion euros in 2024 compared to 14.4 billion euros in 2023, registering an increase of 8.5%.

The revenue of GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue) providers, which is an indicative figure for the course of the market, amounted to 2.88 billion euros compared to 2.59 billion euros in 2023, an increase of 11%. Total government revenue from player rights and taxes amounted to 1.026 billion euros compared to 885 million euros in 2023, up 16%. According to the Commission, the gambling market has a higher growth rate compared to GDP, while the growth rate of government revenue compared to the growth rate of the market itself is also notable.

Regarding the performance of individual sectors, the Commission pointed out that the increase in GGR of online companies was much higher than the overall figures and reached 23%. Also, the increase in government revenue from the online market was higher than the industry as a whole, reaching 22%. In absolute numbers, the GGR of online games in 2024 amounted to 1.066 billion euros compared to 867.5 million euros. The reformed TGR reached 6.9 billion euros compared to 6.7 billion euros.

However, despite the upward trend of the market, analysts spoke of a series of problems and challenges in the market, mainly illegal gambling networks, which if not dealt with quickly will also affect the financial figures of the sector. For this reason, by the end of March 2025, two studies are expected to be submitted to the Commission for the establishment of a Gambling Observatory for dealing with illegal networks. As the researchers emphasized, online games suffer more from illegal networks while losses in public revenues are rather high.