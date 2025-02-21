Okeanis Eco Tankers’ profits at 108.9 million dollars in 2024

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. reported revenues of 393.2 million dollars and profits that exceeded 100 million dollars for another year in 2024.

The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and owner of 14 large, modern tankers, recorded net profits of 108.9 million for the year, compared to 145.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

At the same time, Okeanis announced net profits of 13.2 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, while the listed company’s revenues for the same period amounted to 85.2 million dollars, compared to 91.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the same data, the company’s liquidity amounted to 54.3 million dollars as of December 31, 2024, compared to 54.9 million in the previous year. The value of Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet reached 1.1 billion and total debt amounted to 646 million dollars.

As of December 31, 2024, the company’s fleet consisted of 14 ships with an average age of 5.4 years and a total capacity of approximately 3.5 million deadweight tons (six Suezmax ships and eight VLCC ships), which were built – according to the company – in leading yards in South Korea and Japan. All ships that make up the Okeanis Eco Tankers fleet are equipped with scrubbers and BWTS and are characterized as ecological.

In terms of time charters (TCE), revenues totaled 49.4 million dollars in the quarter and 262 million dollars in the year. Accordingly, TCE per day amounted to 39,000 dollars in the fourth quarter (38,500 dollars for Suezmax and 39,600 dollars for VLCCs).

Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. announced that the company’s board of directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.35 dollars per common share.