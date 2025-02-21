Shipowners and fuel suppliers call for EU Commission support for clean marine fuels

The Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, which represents European shipowners and fuel suppliers, stressed in a statement the need for developing a European supply chain for clean marine fuels.

The platform highlights the significant investment barriers facing the sector, such as high production costs, technological risks and the mismatch between producers’ long-term pricing expectations and users’ need for flexible contracts.

To address these challenges, the Commission is called upon to:

-Include renewable and low-carbon fuels and the innovative technologies needed by shipping in the upcoming Clean Industry Deal,

-Use the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) to avoid jeopardizing the investments needed to scale up the production and distribution of clean fuels for shipping,

-Limit the risk in projects through public financial support from the EU and national ETS revenues to strengthen the EU’s industrial base for clean fuels,

-Facilitate the role of ports as energy hubs through mandates for fuel infrastructure.