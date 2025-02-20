Stock Market-Listed Companies: The 24 billionaires who control 85% of the market

The capitalization of the Athens Stock Exchange stands at its highest level since 2008 (>112 billion euros) with the number of billionaires in the market having increased.

More specifically, there are at least 24 listed companies, each worth more than 1 billion euros. In fact, their cumulative valuation reaches 95 billion euros, corresponding to approximately 85% of the total value of the stock market.

At the same time, just last week, the club of billionaires was joined by Aktor Group and Optima Bank, which now have a capitalization of 1.09 and 1.01 billion euros respectively, while let’s not forget that Aegean Airlines is less than 32 million euros away from its goal of 1 billion euros. Once this happens, the number of billionaires will rise to “25”.

The “8” with a value of over 5 billion euros

Another impressive statistic concerns the fact that the number of listed companies valued at at least 5 billion euros is eight. These are Coca-Cola, Eurobank, National Bank, OPAP, OTE, Piraeus, Metlen and PPC, whose value is estimated at 59.5 billion euros. It is recalled that this particular element is quite important for the capital market’s effort to receive an upgrade signal to the Developed Markets category.

Furthermore, based on what we see on the stock market, the cumulative valuation of the 10 “top” listed companies, namely the aforementioned eight, Alpha Bank and Jumbo, is estimated at 67.6 billion euros or 66% of the market capitalization. At the end of last year, the corresponding figure amounted to 60.9 billion euros, which means that it was increased by almost 7 billion euros in 2025.

As for the remaining 14 billionaires, Titan Cement is worth 3.3 billion euros and is very close to the top 10. Slightly behind are Athens International Airport, Motor Oil, Helleniq Energy, Terna Energy, Bank of Cyprus and Cenergy, which are worth between 2.0 and 2.5 billion euros each. Beyond that, GEK TERNA flirts with the milestone of 2 billion euros, while Prodea, Viohalco, Lamda Development, Attica Bank, Aktor and Optima Bank range between 1.0 and 1.5 billion euros.

The value of the most valuable companies on the ATHEX (billion euros):

• Coca Cola 14.4

• Eurobank 8.87

• ETE 7.72

• OPAP 6.27

• OTE 6.14

• Piraeus 5.79

• METLEN 5.23

• PPC 5.12

• Alpha 4.36

• Jumbo 3.75

• Titan 3.36

• AIA 2.54

• TERNA 2.36

• Motor Oil 2.52

• Helleniq Energy 2.44

• Bank of Cyprus 2.24

• Cenergy 2.04

• GEK TERNA 1.96

• Prodea 1.58

• Viohalco 1.51

• Lamda 1.23

• Attica Bank 1.19

• Aktor 1.09

• Optima 1.01