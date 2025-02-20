Hellenic Cables announces contract award for the Silver Run Expansion project in the US

Hellenic Cables, the cable division of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a contract for the Silver Run Expansion project in the United States.

The project is owned by Silver Run Electric LLC, a subsidiary of LS Power, a company that develops, invests and operates energy and electrical infrastructure in North America, as well as its subsidiary, LS Power Grid, which specializes in the development and operation of national electric transmission systems.

The contract was signed with Aqueos Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Michels Construction, Inc. Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will supply 21 km of 230kV single-core, high-voltage, alternating current (AC) submarine cables with XLPE insulation. These cables will form part of a critical power transmission line connecting New Jersey to Delaware, crossing the Delaware River.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture and testing of the 230kV submarine cables, as well as the supply of the corresponding components and spare parts. The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ fully vertically integrated and state-of-the-art production facility in Corinth. Production is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.