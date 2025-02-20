Turnover of enterprises climbs to 472.7 billion in 2024-The protagonists of the rise

2024 ended on a positive note for the turnover of Greek businesses.

According to data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT, for all businesses and activities in the economy, the turnover amounted to 472.72 billion euros in 2024, marking an increase of 4.1% compared to 2023, when it had reached 454.24 billion euros.

The sectors that stand out

The largest increase in turnover in 2024, compared to 2023, was shown by: enterprises in the Construction sector (+15.8%) and the Administrative and Support Activities sector (+14.0%), while on the contrary, enterprises in the Electricity, Natural Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply sector showed a decrease of 9.2%

For all enterprises and activities in the economy, turnover amounted to 124.3 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2024, recording an increase of 4.2% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023. The largest increase in turnover in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was experienced by businesses in the Real Estate Management sector, by 18.2%, while businesses in the Manufacturing sector experienced a decrease of 1.1%.

December

According to ELSTAT data, for the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data is available on a monthly basis, turnover in December 2024 climbed to 36.74 billion euros, recording an increase of 8.1% compared to December 2023, when it had reached 33.979 billion euros. The largest increase in turnover in December 2024 compared to December 2023 was experienced by enterprises in the Construction sector (17.4%), while the smallest increase was experienced by enterprises in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector (0.1%).