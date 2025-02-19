“My House II” Program: A property acquisition sprint

Intense activity is being recorded in banks, especially in the housing loan sector, as the second cycle of “My House II” Program has attracted the citizens’ interest who wish to acquire a first residence with 50% of the amount interest-free.

The applications that have been deemed eligible reach 99,337, out of a total of 125,491 that have been submitted. Pre-approvals reach 70,000, of which 830 have already been granted through the banking system, with a total value of 94.2 million euros.

According to the latest available data, the applications now amount to 125,491, of which 71,224 have been approved, while 28,113 have been rejected.

The average loan amount is 113,000 euros, and concerns properties of approximately 90-100 sq m. with an average value of 140,000 euros. As for those interested, the average age is 37 years with their income from 21.2 thousand euros. It is characteristic that 40% of the applications submitted concern people aged 40-50 years, while 60% are married and 40% are single.