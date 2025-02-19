Fruit and vegetable exports maintained record performance in 2024

Fruit and vegetable exports maintained their record performance in 2024, but climate change, competition from third countries and cost burdens are the determining factors for their performance in the coming years.

However, the forecasts of the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Exporting and Distribution Companies Incofruit Hellas remain optimistic, estimating that the positive momentum for agricultural product exports will be maintained in 2025.

More specifically, according to data from Incofruit Hellas, fruit and vegetable exports increased their sales value by 7.9% to 1.85 billion euros in 2024 compared to 1.72 billion euros in 2023, with the weighted average export price increasing by 5.3%.

The volume of exported products increased by 2.4% to 1.790 million tons compared to 1.720 million tons in 2023.

As for imports, they continued their upward trend, in line with what has been happening lately. More specifically, they rose 5.6% in volume and 11.9% in value, reaching 861 thousand tons and 877 million euros.

2025 forecasts

Regarding the forecasts for 2025, the Association estimated that “exports of fresh fruit and vegetables will continue at an increasing rate” however, it pointed out that this year was also affected by adverse weather conditions and in particular by drought, which has exacerbated the problem of lack of water resources in the main fruit and vegetable production areas that had an impact on the production and transport of goods.

At the same time, the revision of the current regulatory framework, both at national and EU level, is also considered decisive for the future.