Sarantis Group: 25 million euro investment plan for 2025-2026

Sarantis Group is proceeding with the implementation of its five-year development plan, based on new acquisitions and investments, while also expanding into the international market, with an emphasis on the US, through its partnerships with Amazon and the American Target physical store network, CEO Giannis Bouras and CFO Christos Varsos said among others in an interview with naftemporiki.gr.

The Sarantis Group has been operating in the market for 60 years with a presence of 30 years on the Main Market of the Athens Stock Exchange. It operates in thirteen countries organized in 8 business units – in Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets), Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Western Balkans, Czech Republic & Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary – and its distribution network is located in more than 50 countries worldwide. By 2028 and even earlier, it expects its exports to double, reaching 30 million euros.

In addition, its R&D department develops over 200 new cosmetic products annually, strengthening its production potential.

Asked on the five-year growth plan presented by the management a year ago, they replied:

“The new revised Group strategy, which was also presented during the Investor Day held in March 2024, demonstrates the emphasis we place on developing the Group’s operational base, complementing acquisitions in the organic growth mechanism that we are further strengthening. We continue to explore growth opportunities through acquisitions, mapping potential targets and having now acquired a deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate and the needs of our consumers, we focus on the areas where we have already developed activity, on our distribution channels, as well as on our product portfolio.”

Regarding the investments that the Group is launching in 2025, they said:

“As presented in the roadmap for the next five years during the Investor Day, the Group is launching investments of 81 million euros over a five-year horizon. Already, for 2025-2026, investments of 25 million euros are being launched for the new distribution center in Oinofyta, which will serve both the Greek territory and its exports and in the countries where it operates and in third countries. At the same time, the Group’s digital transformation is at the forefront with investments of 12 million euros. The Group’s goal is to optimize operational processes by creating a stronger business environment and strengthening our competitive advantages.

Additionally, the Group recognizes the importance of reducing its environmental footprint and creating new business models and opportunities, as the climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. In this context, we are making strategic investments that incorporate green technologies and circular economy practices.”

As for the most profitable countries for the company’s products and the performance of exports, they said that Poland was the first country in sales where the Group operates. Greece remained the first country in operational profitability, given that it has products on the Greek market from the entire Group’s portfolio. Romania is also a very strong market for our products, constituting our third largest market in sales.

The Group’s production facilities in Greece, Poland and Ukraine operate as hubs that supply all of the Group’s subsidiaries.

Asked whether they are planning new acquisitions in your plans, they noted:

The long history of the Sarantis Group is characterized by a large number of acquisitions of companies and brands both in Greece and abroad. Being a key part of our strategy in the past, acquisitions have given a significant boost to the Group’s development path and the company’s transformation from a local player to a large multinational company with a presence -beyond Greece – in 12 countries through its subsidiaries and with export activity in more than 50 countries around the world.

We continue to explore growth opportunities, we have mapped out potential targets and having now acquired in-depth knowledge of the markets in which we operate as well as the needs of our consumers, we focus on the areas where we have already developed activity, on our distribution channels, but also on our product portfolio.