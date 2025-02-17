Quality & Reliability: Strategic expansion in the field of digital banking transformation

Quality & Reliability is expanding through its subsidiary QnR Financial Services in the field of digital banking transformation and banking technology solutions.

As the listed company emphasized, this is a strategic decision that allows it to move dynamically towards its second strategic goal, the development of services in the broader banking space and the modernization of digital banking systems, the promotion of banking technology, as they evolve in the new digital era of top-quality financial services.

The main direction of the new services is to advise and help financial institutions to strengthen their digital capabilities, optimize their operations and offer a superior experience to their customers, through cutting-edge technological solutions.

As part of this expansion, Q&R Financial Services has entered into a strategic partnership with an ecosystem of technology suppliers that offer modern solutions across a wide range of banking operations and are able to support the digital transformation of Banking and Financial Institutions in Greece and the wider region.

According to Dr. Panagiotis Paschalakis, CEO of Quality & Reliability, “with QnR Financial Services we are expanding our Group’s activity in IT for the financial sector, providing innovative solutions that support the digital transformation of banks and financial institutions. The commitment of QnR Group and our shareholders is to provide cutting-edge technologies, leading IT services and to become the reliable partner of businesses in the financial sector.”

The new head

The new activities will be headed by Christos Dallis, an executive with over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, extensive knowledge of the entire range of banking institutions’ operations with particular expertise in financial products of capital markets, investments and treasury management, the settlement and management of their transactions as well as the valuation of investment portfolios, their accounting representation and their risk management.