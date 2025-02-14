RAFARM: More than 1.5 million euros invested in sustainable development

The pharmaceutical company RAFARM announced its first Sustainable Development Report, presenting its comprehensive ESG strategy, which is based on three main pillars: “Green Planet”, “Responsible Business Operation” and “Healthy Communities.”

Investments for environmental protection exceeded 1.5 million euros and concerned the energy upgrade of buildings, the installation of photovoltaics, the reduction of pollutant emissions (scope 1 & 2) by 24% by 2025, compared to 2022 levels and the launch of a water recycling & reuse program of 5% of annual consumption by 2025. In addition, it promotes inclusion and ensures transparency in all operations. More specifically, women occupy 51% of management positions, while it hired 170 employees in 2023. It also donates over 10,000 pharmaceuticals to charitable organizations every year.

Moreover, it invests over 10% of its annual turnover in Research & Development, allocates 20% of its R&D resources to new medicines and utilizes nanotechnology for the development of new innovative ophthalmic products.

As explained by Vice President Aris Mitsopoulos, RAFARM’s ESG objectives are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and the report has been prepared in accordance with the international Sustainable Development standard Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and concerns the year 2023.