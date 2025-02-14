Critical issues for the development of the wider region to be raised in the Thessaloniki Summit 2025

The Thessaloniki Summit 2025 is a meeting point for the most prominent personalities in the wider region, with the participation of European officials, distinguished politicians and businessmen who are set to examine the critical issues for the development of the wider region.

The Summit, which is organized by the Federation of Industries in collaboration with the Delphi Economic Forum, will take place on February 17 and February 18, at the Porto Palace in Thessaloniki, while the proceedings will conclude with the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the official dinner of the Thessaloniki Summit, on Wednesday, February 19.

According to the president of the Federation, Loukia Saranti, “we are in the eighth year of the Thessaloniki Summit and its establishment confirms the commitment to highlight the role of Thessaloniki as a center of dialogue for the sustainable development of Northern Greece, but also as a hub of connectivity between Southeastern Europe and the Balkans. This year, in fact, we have the honor to host as speakers important personalities from Greece and abroad, who will contribute with their analyses and proposals to the strategy and future of our businesses.”

With the central theme “Navigating the Shift: Economic & Industrial Policy and Southeast Europe’s Future” and Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as the guest of honor, the conference will focus on geopolitical developments, the dynamics of EU-US relations and migratory flows. Emphasis will also be placed on the development prospects of the Balkans and the accession process of its countries to the EU.

In addition, discussions will be held on energy cooperation, infrastructure development and investment opportunities, with a focus on technology and artificial intelligence.