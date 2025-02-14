Innovation Award for Teleperformance

Teleperformance won the BIG 2025 Innovation Award for its advanced interaction analytics platform, powered by genetic artificial intelligence (GenAI), which delivers actionable customer experience (CX) insights in near real-time, helping organizations improve their customer experience programs.

The interaction analytics platform is powered by advanced, pre-trained AI models and draws data from customer interactions across channels, including phone calls, chat, messaging, email, web and social media. This information enables TP Experts working on customer programs to enhance the customer experience, improve business performance and take the right decisions. Businesses leveraging the platform have seen improved first-touch resolution, greater compliance, increased customer satisfaction and increased sales.

The award-winning GenAI and NLP platform is part of TP Microservices, which enables businesses to integrate advanced AI solutions into their existing ecosystem without the need for extensive changes or replacements. TP Microservices is a suite of cloud services that deliver Teleperformance’s vision for AI-powered Customer Experience Management (CEM), enabling companies to accelerate their growth and scale without constraints.

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and professionals who are pushing the boundaries and evolving their industries. Winners are judged on creativity, measurable results and overall impact of the project by a panel of experienced business leaders and executives.