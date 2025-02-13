EIB: 2.2 billion euros to Greece in 2024

The European Investment Bank (EIB) provided funds totaling 2.2 billion euros to Greece in 2024.

Particular emphasis was placed on energy supply, business development and disaster management. According to the results of the Bank’s survey, investment levels were 40% higher than pre-covid levels.

“Greek businesses are demonstrating remarkable resilience and optimism, even amid global economic uncertainties,” said EIB Vice-President Yiannis Tsakiris. “The EIB Group remains committed to supporting the country’s investment ambitions, ensuring that local businesses in Greece have access to the financing they need to thrive in a competitive global landscape.”

As the survey showed, the share of companies investing has been increasing over the last years, reflecting the continued strong performance of the Greek economy. “Investment prospects are positive. Greek companies are, overall, positive about the economic climate, availability of external and internal financing.”

Greek companies appear more optimistic than other EU companies. The only exceptions are SMEs and companies in the construction sector, which express reservations about the political and regulatory climate.

For Greece, the survey showed that: