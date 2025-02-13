Stylianides: We envision Thessaloniki as the key maritime hub of the Balkans

“The issuance of the Presidential Decree approving the development program (Master Plan) of the port of Thessaloniki is a milestone for the future of the port of Thessaloniki,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides stated.

It is the start of a new era, which foresees investments of millions of euros, which in the coming years are expected to ensure an auspicious course for the economy and employment of workers, both at the local and national levels.

Thessaloniki plays a significant role in the “Maritime Egnatia”, but also in the formulation of the National Port Policy, as implemented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the General Secretariat of Shipping and Ports.

“We aspire for Thessaloniki to play a leading role as the main port of the Balkans,” he underlined.

On the implementation of the scientific and administrative process for the drafting and issuance of the Presidential Decree, executives from the Port of Thessaloniki and the Superfund (formerly HRADF), which functioned as the “Planning Authority”, collaborated.

The Port Planning Development Committee (ESAL) issued the initial approval of the Master Plan in February 2023, while the draft Presidential Decree was submitted to the Council of State for pre-audit in August 2024.

The coordination, processing and promotion of the entire process was carried out by the executives of the General Secretariat for Shipping and Ports of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.