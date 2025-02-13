Santorini-Amorgos quakes: The most likely and unfavorable scenario

“The situation has not changed, the scenarios remain the same. There is the most likely scenario that the phenomenon will continue like this.

However, the scenario of a stronger quake has clearly remained in force, since the area that has been activated is relatively large and it is evident from the calculations that there are parts that have not shown signs of seismicity,” Kostas Papazachos, professor of seismology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said referring to the earthquakes in Santorini and Amorgos, speaking to Naftemporiki TV.

He explained that the two scenarios (the typical and the unfavorable) remain in force, as they have since the beginning of the sequence. He pointed out, however, that while a slight recession was observed in the previous days, the sequence is practically continuing at the same pace.

Papazachos explained that the sequence shows earthquakes that occur in large numbers and break into many pieces, followed by a period of calmness before intense activity begins again.

1,300 earthquakes above 3.0 magnitude

He pointed out that 1,300 earthquakes with a magnitude above 3.0 on the Richter scale have been recorded since the sequence began. As he added, 14-15 tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale and 1-2 earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 are statistically recorded every day.

Asked about the scenario of a stronger earthquake, he said that very reliable estimates cannot be made at this time. As he explained, based on the sequence and the faults that exist in the area, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 cannot be ruled out as a worst-case scenario. He also said that at the moment the main attention is focused on the area that has been activated around the islet Anydros and not on other faults.

Regarding the effects of a possible stronger earthquake, he said that “even in an unfavorable scenario, this is a maritime area and the inhabited islands are quite far away. The simulations we have done show relatively limited results.” He reiterated that even in an unfavorable scenario, the effects will be limited.

Papazachos described this sequence as “quite special”, given that many earthquakes between 4.0 and 5.0 degrees have been recorded. As he said, this phenomenon, as far as he remembers, is relatively unprecedented.

Regarding the volcanoes, he said that there has been a mild eruption in the Santorini volcano, in the northern Caldera, in progress since last September. As he clarified, it is something that scientists are monitoring, while explaining that volcanoes have such eruptions at regular intervals. As for the Kolumbo volcano, he said that “at the moment we do not see anything special. There does not seem to be any direct connection at the moment.”