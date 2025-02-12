Constantine Tassoulas elected President of the Hellenic Republic

Constantine Tassoulas was elected President of the Republic after the fourth voting procedure held on Wednesday in the Parliament.

Tassoulas was elected President of the Hellenic Republic, with 160 votes.

A total of 276 MPs voted. PASOK candidate Tasos Giannitsis received 34 votes, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance candidate Louka Katseli 29 and Niki candidate Konstantinos Kyriakou received 14. Deputies voted “present” amounted to 39 while there were 24 absentees.

Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis will officially inform Constantine Tassoulas about the result. Statements from Kaklamanis and Tasoulas will follow.

The swear-in-ceremony of the new President of the Republic will take place on March 13, 2025.