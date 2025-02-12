“The Bulk Carriers of the Greeks”: The new thematic exhibition by Isalos.net

Isalos.net presents the thematic exhibition “The Bulk Carriers of the Greeks: Leaders of Global Growth.”

This exhibition attempts to present to the general public the importance of this type of ship for global trade, as well as the leading role of Greek shipping in the seas and oceans of the Earth.

Bulk carriers: The ships that transport raw materials

Bulk carriers are commercial ships that specialize in the transport of basic raw materials, such as grain, coal and minerals, and constitute the driving force of global trade.

Greek shipping plays a decisive role in the management of bulk carriers: Companies with Greek interests manage over 2,600 bulk carriers, while more than 570 shipping companies are established in the wider area of Piraeus and Athens, with 50% of them operating exclusively with this specific type of ship, thus underlining the country’s decisive role in the transport of raw materials by sea.

The exhibition attempts to introduce the public to bulk carriers – their construction and evolution, while presenting stories from life at sea.

The relationship between Greeks and bulk carriers is evident in each section, through photographs, videos and models of ships of Greek companies, offering an experience that connects the past, present and future.

More specifically, visitors will learn about:

-The history of bulk carriers

-Modern bulk carriers

-The life of seafarers at sea

-Cargoes and itineraries

-Technologies and automation in ship operation

-The present and future of Greek bulk carriers