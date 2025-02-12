Theodorikakos: We are upgrading the research and innovation infrastructure with 370 million euros

The signing ceremony of the contract for the construction of two research infrastructures of the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens, together with the president of the Foundation, Loukas Papademos, was attended by the Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos.

The project concerns the construction of Biosafety and Radiogenomics Laboratory Units with a budget of 20 million euros, with money from the Recovery Fund and the European Investment Bank. It is part of the overall upgrade of research and innovation infrastructures that amounts to 370 million euros.

“Research and innovation are a prerequisite for the new productive model that we are implementing with plan and determination. For more better-paid jobs, for prosperity with coverage of inequalities, for sustainable and resilient development. Priorities and goals that acquire an additional dimension when we talk about research and innovation in medicine, which affects the life of every person,” Theodorikakos said.

The Minister of Development also emphasized that “the new infrastructure will be a catalyst for the implementation of innovative research programs, which will contribute to a better understanding of diseases and the provision of targeted personalized medicine services. The operation of the new laboratory units will create new jobs, attract personnel with specialized specialties, assist in the education and development of new scientists, contribute to the promotion of research and development, support the country’s public health and strengthen its position in the EU.”