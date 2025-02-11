Pitsilis (AADE): We ensure a transparent and competitive environment for business

The Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), George Pitsilis, participated in HoReCa, the annual international exhibition that constitutes a meeting point for tourism, catering and hospitality equipment professionals.

During his speech, he highlighted the importance of the digital transformation of the tax administration as a catalyst for strengthening entrepreneurship and healthy competition in the catering and hotel equipment.

In particular, he referred to a series of initiatives and innovations implemented by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, including:

-the myDATA digital ecosystem, POS-cash system interconnection and electronic invoicing, which modernize the tax compliance of businesses

-specialized interconnection issues for HoReCa businesses

-the new myDATAapp, which offers businesses secure and reliable digital issuance of documents, customer list management and financial data monitoring via mobile phone

-the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that the AADE has concluded with digital platforms to enhance compliance in the short-term rental sector

-the upgrade of service through the omni-channel Taxpayer Service Center and the new TAXIS under implementation.

According to the AADE, the presence of its administrator at HoReCa 2025 underlines the tax administration’s commitment to promoting digital tools that shape a transparent and competitive business environment, enhancing the growth and sustainability of businesses in the hospitality and catering sector.