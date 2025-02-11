Prokopiou Group: 110 vessels under development

George Prokopiou’s shipping group is currently developing a shipbuilding program of approximately 110 ships. The largest ever undertaken by a Greek shipping group.

Prokopiou, who entered shipping in 1971 with one ship, will have a fleet of 240 ships 56 years later, in 2027.

He revealed this during an event held by the Hellenic Institute of Marine Technology which awarded Prokopiou for his investment in the Skaramangas shipyards.

According to what the Greek shipowner said, “at the end of 2027 there will be 240 ships of our group at sea.”

When asked by “N” what the group’s shipbuilding program specifically is, given that it has more than 120 ships in the water, Prokopiou replied: “Whatever is left.” The group’s shipbuilding program includes LNG carriers, tankers and bulk carriers. During 2025, it is expected to receive more than 25 new ships.

Companies

It is noted that Prokopiou’s group consists of the companies: Dynacom, which manages tankers, Dynagas, which manages LNG carriers, and Sea Traders, which manages bulk carriers.

However, in recent years, Prokopiou has also turned his investment interest to land.

In addition to his second passion, after the sea, which is real estate, the Greek shipowner initially invested in the marina of Lavrio, in which, in addition to hosting pleasure boats, he has also developed a pleasure boat construction yard (three eco models).

This was followed by a major investment in the Skaramangas shipyards, which they have put “in the foreground.” At this stage, they are proceeding with repairs of commercial ships.