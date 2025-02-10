The labor market at a turning point: The trends shaping the future of employment in 2025

The most important trends in employment were mapped by ManpowerGroup in the study “Accelerating Adaptability – Global Human Resources Trends 2025.”

ManpowerGroup was “present” at the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, where more than 3,000 business leaders and 60 heads of state and government discussed the challenges, opportunities and new skills required for the future of employment.

Trends are categorized into four fundamental forces shaping the world of employment:

Augmented Human Resources

New Ways of Working

Digital Transformation

Accelerating Global Change

Gen Z is gaining skills – Millennial managers are experiencing “pressure”

According to ManpowerGroup, an increasingly diverse global workforce will influence the future of employment, determining who will be available for work, as well as when and how they will work. Modern trends in the expanded workforce are reshaping the labor market, requiring targeted adaptation strategies. Generation Z enters the workplace with skills but also challenges in commitment (Trend #1 – Gen Z is gaining skills), while Millennial managers are under intense pressure, affecting the stability of organizations (Trend #2 – Millennial managers are experiencing “pressure”).

At the same time, the gender pay gap remains a significant challenge, with need for more equal opportunities (Trend #3 – Reducing the gender gap in the labor market), while the commitment of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) remains stable, with artificial intelligence playing a role in creating fairer employment conditions (Trend #4 – Steady commitment to DEIB).