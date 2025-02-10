Tzitzikostas: The first European strategy for tourism will be presented in early 2026

The first European strategy for tourism will be presented in early 2026, European Union Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, announced in Thessaloniki.

He also unveiled that he is preparing a comprehensive European strategy for ports, while an industrial strategy for shipping is under development along with a plan for sustainable transport.

Tzitzikostas also emphasized that a plan for the drastic reduction and simplification of procedures in the EU will be presented in Brussels in the coming weeks. He explained that member states will be the direct beneficiaries, but also businesses that currently, trying to cooperate with the EU, encounter obstacles and delays. This reduction is expected to be around 25% in terms of the EU administration and 30% in terms of everything that has to do with businesses.

Referring to the plan for the European automotive industry, which he will present on March 5, he pointed out that the goal is to become more competitive, more innovative and more sustainable, noting that our country may not produce cars but produces car parts.

Particular importance is also given, Tzitzikostas added, “to the digital services that we are integrating into all sectors of transport and which will save 27 billion euros.”