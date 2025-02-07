Strong interest in Titan America’s listing on NYSE

In the event of oversubscription, however, TCI will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,600,000 common shares. With the addition of these shares and based on the announced price range, the funds to be raised will range between 414-496.8 million dollars.

The proposed price per share is expected to range between 15-18 dollars. This means that the funds to be raised will range between 360-432 million dollars.