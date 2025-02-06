Hatzidakis: Further reduction in social security contributions in 2025

2025 will be a year of further reductions in social security contributions and taxes for consistent taxpayers, Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, pointed out speaking at the 8th Growth Awards for Development and Competitiveness of Eurobank and Grant Thornton.

He also underlined the need to preserve political stability so that the sacrifices and efforts of both employees and businesses are not lost: “Especially given the turbulent international development, the instability of Euro-American economic relations and the entire discussion about the prospects of the global economy, Greece must stay away from populist experimentations that we have tried and paid dearly for.”

“As we have managed to stabilize macroeconomic figures, we are making an even more pronounced shift from macro to micro. That is, in further increasing investments, enhancing exports, ensuring healthy competition, strengthening competitiveness,” the minister noted.

Ηatzidakis presented five initiatives in this direction: