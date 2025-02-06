Average salary up 7.2% to 1,342 euros in 2024

The employment data are encouraging, according to the annual report of the “ERGANI” Information System for 2024. Key findings are the increase in wages and the number of employees, as well as the reduction in the employment gap between men and women, according to a relevant announcement by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Specifically, as stated in the announcement, the following emerge:

-The average salary reached 1,342 euros, recording an increase of 7.2% compared to 2023 (1,251 euros) and a total increase of 28.3% from 2019 (1,046 euros).

-For the first time since 2013, when the annual reports of the “ERGANI” system began, the majority of employees (53.7%) receive a salary higher than 1,000 euros compared to 46.3% in 2023 and 36.3% in 2019.

-Increase in full-time employment to 76.4%, 1.6% above 2023 and 7.2% above 2019 (74.8% in 2023 and 69.20% in 2019).

-In 2024, 93,312 more employees were recorded compared to 2023, an increase of 4.1% (2,390,157 employees compared to 2,296,845 in 2023).

-The growth rate of jobs doubled compared to the period 2022-2023 (93,312 additional employees compared to 47,246 additional employees).

-The wage employment gap between men and women decreased to 3.7 percentage points in 2024 compared to 4.08 percentage points in 2023 and 6.74 percentage points in 2019.

-The number of employees, aged 15 to 29, in 2024 was 469,634. This is equivalent to an increase of 12,137 employees (a percentage increase of 2.6%) compared to 2023 and 61,456 (a percentage increase of 15%) compared to 2019.

Minister of Labor and Social Security, Niki Kerameus, stated: “The ERGANI report for 2024 proves that our initiatives to increase wages and boost employment are bearing fruit. The noticeable improvement in wages, the increase in full-time employment and the doubling of new employees compared to 2023, show the dynamics of the Greek economy and highlight the usefulness of the interventions. In 2025, we continue the effort to create even more quality jobs, for even higher wages, so that every employee enjoys the working conditions they deserve.”