Transforming market trends in ship buying and selling

Clarksons has recorded a change in the trends of buying and selling ships. According to a research by the leading shipping brokerage, in the decade 2010-2020, the Chinese have surpassed the Greeks, who were leaders in ship purchases in the previous decade.

Greek shipowners appear to have been selling more ships on the second-hand market since 2021, while buying fewer ships than the average of the previous decade.

In particular, according to Clarksons Research data, Chinese shipowners have intensified their purchases, acquiring over 20% of the total tonnage sold in 2021-24, from an average of 15% in the period 2010-2020, as the country continued to build its fleet.

The Greeks

Meanwhile, from net buyers of tonnage in the 2010s (purchases were an average of 8 million dwt per year) Greek shipowners became sellers in 2021-24 (an average of -4 million dwt per year), with 2024 being the first year that Greek shipowners will be the top sellers in all bulker, tanker and containership sectors.

According to analysts, in the past decade, Greek shipowners acquired approximately 28% of the tonnage that changed hands, while selling approximately 18% on average.

In contrast, the Chinese bought approximately 15% and sold approximately 7% of the tonnage.

Over the last years, Greek shipping companies have acquired 18% and sold approximately 23% of the tonnage that changes hands.

Regarding China, they have reached the point in the last four years of buying 20% of the available tonnage and selling an average of 10%.

Thus, the profile of ships changing hands has changed significantly, reflecting both the dynamics of the fleet and the market.