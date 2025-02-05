Hellenic Gaming Commission: Tender for specialized control of illegal gambling

More than 9,500 websites have been blacklisted by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

As it pointed out in its relevant update, it has already begun to shift the focus of its audit activity, emphasizing the structural elements of the development of illegal activity in the gambling market. That is, focusing on those elements that promote, facilitate and allow participation, conduct and acceptance of transactions during the illegal exercise of the activity.

In particular, the audits focus on the one hand on gaming content platform suppliers (B2B providers) and on the other hand on digital content platforms. For this purpose, the Commission has proceeded to announce a tender with the purpose of providing specialized research and identification services of unlicensed provision and promotion of gambling services as well as “mystery shopper” services.

In detail, the competition covers six main points: the research and identification of digital signs of unlicensed gambling services on the Internet, the control of the compliance of internet service providers for the prohibition of websites of unlicensed gambling providers, the control of the compliance of payment service providers for the prohibition of payment from unlicensed gambling providers.

In addition, it covers the control of the compliance of licensed gambling promotion partners for the provision of promotional actions exclusively to licensed gambling providers, the control of the compliance of B2B providers, the process of sending notifications and taking measures to delete digital signs of unlicensed providers

Market performance in January-November

In the period January-November 2024, the reformed TGR (Total Gaming Revenue), for the entire market, amounted to 14.124 billion euros from 12.972 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2023.

The total GGR (gross gaming revenue) for the eleven months of 2024 amounted to 2.583 billion euros, from 2.313 billion euros in 2023.

Player taxes reached 359 million euros.