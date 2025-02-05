The first cruise ship arrives at Thessaloniki port marking the start of the tourist season

The cruise season has begun at the port of Thessaloniki with the arrival of the cruise ship “Celebrity Infinity” of Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of the Royal Caribbean group.

The first cruise ship for this year sailed with high occupancy and is set to depart on February 5.

The company has included the port of Thessaloniki in its itineraries for the third consecutive year, with “Celebrity Infinity” expected to visit the port of Thessaloniki a total of 21 times in 2025, 8 of which with a planned overnight stay, offering passengers and crew the opportunity to get to know the multicultural, gastronomic and tourist identity of the city.

20 different cruise ships

Cruising in Thessaloniki continues to evolve dynamically, as 20 different cruise ships from 14 leading cruise lines have included the destination in their itineraries, of which 10 cruise ships are expected to approach the port of Thessaloniki for the first time. In addition, on February 6, the first approach of the new cruise ship “Viking Star” of the Viking company is expected, while in 2025, the companies Astoria Grande, Emerald Cruises and Ritz Carlton include the destination of Thessaloniki for the first time in their cruises.

“The Port of Thessaloniki offers the advantage of being the starting point for a cruise in the heart of a unique destination, with direct access to world landmarks. The continuous upgrading of the services and infrastructure of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA S.A.) consolidates the trust of the cruise companies that choose it, promoting Thessaloniki and the wider region as an ideal cruise destination. A typical example for 2025 is Crystal Cruises, which includes Thessaloniki as a homeport on the “Crystal Symphony” itineraries, as part of its commitment to offering exceptional experiences to its passengers,” the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ThPA S.A., Athanasios Liagos, stated.