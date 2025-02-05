Coffee Island opens its first store in India

Coffee Island has opened its first store in India, in the heart of the business and technology hub of Gurgaon. According to the announcement, the new store marks the entry of the Greek coffee chain into the dynamic Indian market and realizes its vision of becoming the international leader and pioneer in the world of coffee.

The Coffee Island store is located in a busy business building that hosts thousands of employees daily, ensuring high traffic. In addition, the company has made an agreement with Indian growers, respecting local coffee production, in order to develop – together with coffees from different geographical areas – blends exclusively for the Indian market.

The opening of the store is a joint project between Coffee Island and Master Franchisee, Pratyush Kumar Sureka, owner of the Vita Nova company, who holds the rights to develop the brand in India. This partnership is based on mutual trust and strategic vision, with the aim of creating a network of 20 stores by 2025.

Pratyush Kumar Sureka, Master Franchisee of Coffee Island in India, said:

“We are very excited about our partnership with Coffee Island. Its philosophy and the dedication of its people inspired us and made us feel confident and familiar from the very first moment. With complete confidence in this dynamic team, we are investing in India, bringing together a unique coffee experience to Indian consumers.”

Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO of Coffee Island, said:

“The opening of our first store in India is an important milestone for us. Trust is the basis of this partnership, and this is the element that allows us to bring our vision one step closer to reality. India is a market of enormous potential, and this is just the beginning.”