Eurobank: The disbursement of the 8th tranche of the Recovery Fund approved

Eurobank is the first systemic bank to receive approval from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance for the disbursement of the eighth (8th) tranche of the Recovery & Resilience Fund (RRF), amounting to 300 million euros, having met the targets, based on the Operational Agreement signed with the Greek State.

Following the 8th tranche, in a period of two and a half years since the start of the program, Eurobank is already managing 2.2 billion euros through the RRF and financing investments of businesses of all sizes operating in the Greek Territory, consistently responding to its commitments as an intermediary financial institution for the implementation of the loan arm of the RRF.

With the aim of consolidating sustainable growth in the Greek economy, the Bank is already participating in the financing of 87 investment projects, with a total budget of 6.9 billion euros in the country, utilizing resources of 1.79 billion euros through the RRF and 1.27 billion euros through loans granted in parallel for the specific investment projects, contributing to economic growth and supporting employment in Greece.

In collaboration with the Greek State and the services of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance that support the RRF, Eurobank considers, as it emphasized, the utilization of RRF resources by the domestic business community as a priority and makes available to all its business clients the many years of experience and know-how of its specialized executives.

Focusing on the “green” and “digital” orientation of the RRF and on strengthening the extroversion of Greek entrepreneurship, the Bank immediately begins the distribution of the 8th tranche.

The resources allocated under the program are channeled to a large number of businesses from different sectors:

Renewable Energy Sources (RES)

Electromobility and micromobility

Telecommunications and fiber optic network upgrades

Wholesale

Retail

Battery and accumulator production

Tourism

Pharmaceutical industry

Food and beverage industry

Provision of electronic services.

The loan program is implemented within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” with funding from the European Union – NextGenerationEU.