Amazon: New investment in Greece’s clean energy

Amazon announced that it has invested in three renewable energy projects in Greece, bringing the total number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) it has signed in the country to eight.

The projects are part of a broader effort to invest in new, carbon-free energy sources, supporting the company’s Climate Pledge initiative, through which the company is committed to achieving zero carbon emissions across its entire operations by 2040.

The capacity of the units is 657 MW carbon-free, which is equivalent to powering 330,000 Greek households. “Amazon is committed to promoting the transition to carbon-free energy for both our operations and the local communities where our customers live and work,” said Thanasis Patsakas, Country Manager for Greece at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“That’s why we are proud to support eight wind and solar deals in Greece to date, making Amazon the leading corporate buyer of renewable energy in Greece and across Europe by 2024.”

Solar power plant and wind farm

Amazon’s recent deals include the Elzet solar power plant and the Menelou wind farm, which are owned by Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis, a renewable energy project developer based in Portugal. The Elzet solar power plant is located in the Thessaly region, while the Menelou wind farm is located in the Western Greece region. The Hellas Green solar power plant, developed by Luxcara, is located in Western Macedonia.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, stated: “Greece has a valuable tool for achieving the energy transition, Renewable Energy Sources. Amazon, with its decision to invest, once again, in our country, in three new Renewable Energy Sources projects – specifically in Thessaly, Western Greece and Western Macedonia – contributes, catalytically, to achieving this specific national goal.

Initiatives like this, for the further penetration of Renewable Energy Sources in our electricity system, lead to significant benefits for local communities: New jobs are created, while at the same time households gain access to cheap electricity. In order to achieve the further penetration of Renewable Energy Sources, Greece is taking all necessary actions to keep this market healthy, in the current, demanding phase of the energy transition.”

In 2024, Amazon announced similar agreements for the Vermi wind farm in Western and Central Macedonia, as well as the wind farms in the Mesokorfi and Koukouras areas in the Peloponnese. These projects are expected to start generating energy in 2026.