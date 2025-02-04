Dynamic growth for the Netcompany group and Netcompany-Intrasoft

Driven by its three core business units – public sector, European projects sector, private sector – Netcompany-Intrasoft increased its sizes, contributing to the strengthening of the Netcompany group.

The company invests significantly in human resources and its plans include recruitment that will cover positions for the company’s needs in the Greek market.

According to the 2024 annual results report, the group’s revenues rose by 7.6%, reaching 875 million euros, with Netcompany-Intrasoft contributing significantly to this upward trend, recording an increase of +10.4%. The positive results are also reflected in the EBITDA, which for Netcompany-Intrasoft amounted to 40.1 million euros, up 30.1% compared to 2023, while overall the Netcompany group recorded an increase of 22.6%, reaching 155 million euros.

As the company explained, the strategic choice of expanding into new markets through products and platforms, as well as the increase in market share in countries with a strong presence of the group, fueled this dynamic course.

The company focuses on specific sectors and in particular has chosen to invest in new technologies and its products, such as SOLON Tax, which was selected by three countries, including Greece, to modernize their tax systems, and ERMIS, which has now started production in more than ten countries, supporting Europe’s transition to the Single Customs Code.

Important products in the company’s range are also Lumenus, which is an advanced risk analysis solution, and DX4B, its digital banking product. Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also at the center of the company’s strategy in 2024, as it was integrated into Netcompany’s daily development and quality control tools. At the same time, AI agents and tools were developed to improve its internal operations, as well as the services offered by many of its customers.

It is worth noting that Netcompany-Intrasoft continues to grow and invest in talent, creating new jobs. In 2024, 350 employees were added to its workforce in Greece alone, thus exceeding 2,800 in total in our country, while it plans new hires for 2025. At the group level, the workforce now reaches 8,260 people.

According to the group’s management, the goal is to play a central role in the digital transformation of Europe by 2030 with continuous innovation and the use of its know-how as key tools.