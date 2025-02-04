UNI-PHARMA SA: True Leader 2024 of the Greek economy by ICAP

UNI-PHARMA SA, a member of the Tsetis Pharmaceutical Group, was recognized as a True Leader by ICAP CRIF.

A distinction that, according to the company, confirms the Group’s strategic development, with continuous investment in research and innovation and its commitment to respond responsibly and reliably to the challenges of a constantly changing environment.

According to UNI-PHARMA, the designation as a True Leader confirms its position as one of the leading and healthy forces in the pharmaceutical industry, highlighting its remarkable development path.

The current production facilities of UNI-PHARMA, a model of bioclimatic application, are part of the largest investment made in recent years in the pharmaceutical industry in Greece and in Europe. The industry’s human resources – the employees in all the units of the Tsetis Group amount to 700 – are constantly expanding with young and experienced professionals.

UNI-PHARMA, which last year celebrated 60 years of continuous contribution to public health, invests, as it emphasized, in the future and promotes business ethics, adopting ESG sustainable development standards and providing innovative, safe and effective products, aiming for a healthier world for all.