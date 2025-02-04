Digital Realty-EXA Infrastructure: Promoting Crete as a major connectivity hub

Digital Realty, a global leader in neutral data centers, colocation and cloud interconnection, announced the activation of a Point of Presence (PoP) in partnership with EXA Infrastructure (EXA) to enhance connectivity solutions in Crete.

This strategic partnership leverages EXA’s extensive network capabilities, establishing Crete as a key neutral interconnection point in the Mediterranean.

With the growing need for optimized data paths between Europe and other regions of the world, Greece’s geographical location offers a unique strategic advantage. As a gateway to Eastern Europe and other emerging connectivity markets, Crete is strategically positioned to handle large data flows between the regions.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with EXA and help establish Crete as a central connectivity hub,” said Fabrice Coquio, Vice President and CEO, Europe-Mediterranean, Digital Realty.

“By leveraging EXA’s extensive network capabilities, HER1 will bridge critical connectivity gaps in the Mediterranean and position Greece even more powerfully as a strategic gateway for data transfer between Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and beyond.”