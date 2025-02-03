PMI falls in January; slowdown in production and new orders

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) for the Greek manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 points in January, slightly lower than 53.2 points in December, extending the current two-year period of continuous growth.

The latest S&P Global data indicated a modest improvement in the goods-producing sector, which was stronger than the trend prevailing in the survey’s history.

According to the survey, a slowdown in production growth rate and new orders was recorded. At the same time, cost pressures were weakened, but selling prices increased at a faster pace.

More specifically, Greek manufacturers’ output increased for the fourth consecutive month in January, although the pace of growth moderated compared to the recent high in December. Companies said the higher output was due to higher new orders and improved customer demand. However, reports of material shortages hampered the rise.

Although slightly slower, the pace of growth in new orders remained stable at the start of 2025. Greek goods producers continued to report improved demand conditions in the domestic market and in key export markets. The pace of growth was the second fastest since last June and at a satisfactory level compared to the survey average.

In addition, manufacturers recorded another monthly increase in new export orders in January.