Higher expectations for Navios

Navios Maritime Partners’ analysts have set a target price of 73.5 dollars per share, up 85% compared to current levels.

The shipping company, owned by Angeliki Frangou, has focused on strategic fleet renewal and long-term contracts that enhance operational efficiency, revenue stability and future earnings through eco-efficient ships and significant contract revenues.

It is also focusing on deleveraging and investment opportunities for ship acquisitions, which analysts say positions it for improved margins, asset values and increased shareholder value through its share buyback program.

The company has secured significant long-term contracts, adding approximately 420 million dollars to its total assets in contracted revenue, with the total now reaching 3.9 billion dollars, ensuring revenue stability and future profits.