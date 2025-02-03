Envolve is looking for startups to invest 265,000 euros

Five startups will receive 265,000 euros in investment through the EnvolveXL business acceleration program from Envolve Entrepreneurship, a non-profit organization supporting entrepreneurship, which has been at the forefront of innovation since its founding in 2012 and promotes innovation.

EnvolveXL, which is carried out with the funding and support of Libra Philanthropies (https://libraphilanthropies.org/), offers an intensive 4-month program, aiming to support and accelerate 20 innovative businesses.

With the support of Libra Philanthropies, 5 companies in each annual cycle can receive a total of up to 265,000 euros in investment, within the framework of EnvolveXL’s “Investing for Good” approach. In the new cycle, 65,000 will be distributed in the first phase to the 5 companies selected through the micro investment program and in the next phase, 2 or 3 of them will receive the remaining 200,000.

The startup ecosystem is hosting the START your night UP meetup in Thessaloniki and Athens in collaboration with Doers Summit. For detailed information to interested parties and the application and participation process in the new EnvolveXL program, an online information meeting via Zoom is being organized for Tuesday, February 4 at 5:00 PM.

It is worth noting that the first 5 investments of EnvolveXL have already been implemented.

The program has supported the development of 37 businesses and has contributed more than 6,000,000 to the economy, promoting the creation of thousands of jobs and economic prosperity.