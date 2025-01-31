Athens stock exchange: The industry’s bullish trend; top performing stocks

It may have outperformed last year, recording a jump of more than +40% in the 12 months of 2024, but the Athens Stock Exchange’s Industry index (FTSE_IN) continues its upward trend in 2025, as it prepares to bid farewell to the first month of the year with a cumulative increase of around +5%.

The positive course of the sectoral index is based on specific listed companies, which are already showing double-digit changes.

The top performing stocks

At the “top” is the AVAX share, which has gained more than +30.5% this year, flirting with 2.00 euros for the first time since 2014. In fact, the capitalization of the construction company may soon reach the psychological threshold of 300 million euros.

The Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA) has also attracted interest as the public offering of Leonidsport -regardless of the outcome (expires on February 20)- has sparked investment interest. Of course, the moves of the main shareholder, namely Belterra, which has raised the price, have also contributed to this. Somehow, the rise in the share price exceeds +21.4% since the beginning of 2025, with the company’s valuation reaching 280 million euros. Of course, we could not talk about the FTSE_IN without mentioning Titan Cement, which -with its eyes on Wall Street- keeps its upward trend and has climbed to a record of 45 euros. Despite the reasonable assimilation, January’s cumulative gains still amount to +8.5%, with the listed company having entered the top-10 of the most valuable listed companies on the board.

After the successful share capital increase of 200 million euros, Aktor Group sees its share expand by +6.4% and regain the critical threshold of 1 billion euros in terms of market value.

In addition to the above four, the FTSE_IN also includes other strong “papers”, which so far have a positive sign. For example, the share of the Athens International Airport has gained +6.2%, the share of PPA has increased by +3.0%, and the share of Plastic Thrace has jumped by +2.3%.

In contrast, the share of Cenergy, which last year had made the… step up reaching the record of 10 euros, is digesting its gains and falling by -0.5%.

In detail: