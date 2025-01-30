Elefsis Port Authority: Invitation to businesses for cargo transport through the port

The Elefsis Port Authority S.A. urged companies operating in Western Attica to choose the port for the transport of their goods, in order to reduce the time and cost of transporting cargo and enhance their competitiveness.

More specifically, in a letter to the Western Attica Business Association, the CEO of the Elefsis Port Authority S.A., Apostolos Kamarinakis, informed the business community about the advantages of transporting bulk and general cargo through the central commercial port of Elefsis in combined freight transport (port-road network).

In his statement, Kamarinakis stated: “The Elefsis Port Authority S.A. is the first public commercial port management body to use marketing policies in order to promote its port services, aiming to increase its turnover. In this context, Elefsis Port Authority SA took the initiative to inform companies about the alternative option of transporting goods by sea, through the port infrastructure of Elefsis, as a reliable and more economical solution.”

The comparative advantages of the Port of Elefsis include:

-Direct access to major road networks (Athens-Corinth National Road, Attiki Odos).

-Proximity to Thriasio where the largest logistics park in the country is being created.

-Short distance from the center of the capital (25 km).

-Experience and flexibility of the port services for direct service to the market.