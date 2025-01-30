Microsoft: The roadmap for data centers in Greece

Microsoft’s first owned data center in Spata is currently under construction, with a capacity of 19.2 MW.

The company also announced its plans for the provision of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence services in the wider region and their development in accordance with market requirements.

Based on the plan that the US company submitted for approval to the Development Ministry, the data centers to be built, with a total budget of 976.168 million euros (excluding VAT), are three: The first within the “Petra-Gialos-Voulia-Prokalisi” Business Park, in the Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, and the second and third at the “Bourboutsana” area in the Kropia Municipality.

The construction of the first in Spata, with a capacity of 19.2 MW, is underway with the Renco-Terna consortium (GEK Terna Group) as the manufacturer. The cost of the construction of the buildings amounts to 79.6 million euros (according to relevant official reports from the construction company). The total investment based on capacity is estimated at 200 million euros.

Next steps

Microsoft has not provided any information about the other two data centers in the municipality of Kropia included in the plan.However, a reference was made on Wednesday following the visit Development Minister, Takis Theodorikakos, Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou and State Minister Makis Voridis, to Spata. It was unveiled that it is a data center built by Data4 that will be leased, without revealing its capacity.

The third data center will probably be similar to the one in Paiania, as the US company noted in the announcement, “in complete compliance with the current Greek regulatory framework and aiming at optimizing the delivery time of the Cloud Region in Greece, Microsoft is adopting the development model that it now applies internationally. Based on the latter, it is proceeding with the construction of the first of the three data centers, while at the same time working with its specialized partners for the other two infrastructures of the complex. The second of the three data centers in the Paiania area is also under construction. Microsoft’s goal is to deliver the Cloud Region in early 2028.”