Logo Image

Strategic partnership between Dynamic Group of Companies and Green Award Foundation

English

Strategic partnership between Dynamic Group of Companies and Green Award Foundation

Dynamic Group of Companies will offer significant discounts to Green Award certified vessels

The Green Award Foundation joins the Dynamic Group of Companies as an official incentive provider.

According to the announcement, the Greek group, which is characterized as a pioneer in the field of repair and maintenance services for shipping and heavy industries, is proceeding with this strategic partnership, reflecting Dynamic’s continued commitment to supporting excellence and sustainability in the maritime industry.

As an incentive provider, Dynamic Group of Companies will offer significant discounts to Green Award certified vessels, covering the following services:

  • Dynamic General Ship Repairs & Shipbuilding (Greece) – 17% Discount
  • Dynamic General Ship Repairs & Shipbuilding (Europe) – 15% Discount
  • Dynamic UHPWJ and Painting Works (Greece & Europe) – 12% Discount
  • Dynamic Scaffolding Works (Greece & Europe) – 16% Discount
  • Dynamic Cleaning Works (Greece & Europe) – 17% Discount
  • Dynamic Turnkey Solutions for Ship Repairs (Greece & Europe) – 14% Discount

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube