Microsoft: Works in Spata and Paiania are advancing

Microsoft’s strategic investment is underway, with works in Spata and Paiania rapidly advancing.

The General Manager of Microsoft Greece, Cyprus & Malta, Yanna Andronopoulou, provided information on the progress of the overall investment in the Cloud Region.

During the visit to the data center under construction, in Spata, Andronopoulou presented the progress of the work, based on Microsoft’s new data center implementation strategy internationally and outlined the company’s vision for Greece’s economic growth and its transformation into an artificial intelligence and Cloud hub in the wider region of southeastern Europe.

Microsoft is committed to completing, within the best possible timeline, both the “Azure Cloud” cluster and the GRforGrowth initiative that has been implemented since 2020, as part of the company’s overall investment in the country. In addition, Microsoft is actively continuing its local community support program in Spata, which focuses on education, employment and cultural heritage, in collaboration with the municipality to best address the needs of the region. Through the first phase of this program, 600 public school students and 200 residents and employees have already been trained.

It is noted that the Greek Azure Cloud region, located in Eastern Attica, will support the public and private sectors, with the aim of their seamless and immediate transition to the Cloud, with high-speed connectivity and immediate availability. At the same time, it will offer organizations and businesses reliable and high-performance solutions, based on the standards with which Microsoft operates throughout the global Azure Cloud network – which exceeds 60 zones and is one of the largest and most secure networks in the world. As the company emphasized, Microsoft’s investments remain fully consistent with the company’s commitment to empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, focusing on the responsible and secure use of the Cloud, in accordance with the company’s ethical values.

In full compliance with the current Greek regulatory framework and to optimize the delivery time of the Cloud Region in Greece, Microsoft is adopting the development model that the company is now applying internationally. Based on the latter, the company is proceeding with the construction of the first of the three Data Centers, while at the same time working with its specialized partners for the other two infrastructures of the cluster. The second of the three Data Centers in the Paiania area is also under construction, as emphasized by Microsoft.

Microsoft aims to deliver the Cloud Region in early 2028.