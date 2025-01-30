Memorandum of Cooperation between HELMEPA and the Hellenic Shortsea Shipping Shipowners’ Association

The signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Association of Greek Ports (ELIM) and the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) was held in the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) event hall.

The aim of the memorandum is to improve cooperation between the two parties, strengthen communication and create the conditions for undertaking joint actions and initiatives, particularly on issues of combined transport, integrated transport services, education and research, etc.

This initiative concerns closer cooperation between the two parties, particularly on issues of sustainable development, marine pollution, maritime safety, decarbonization of ports, circular economy in Greek ports, the application of new technologies in them and in general the awareness of citizens and institutions on issues of protection and prevention of the marine environment.