Seanergy Maritime Holdings acquires two vessels for 69 million dollars

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announced the acquisition of two Japanese-built vessels, with the total cost amounting to approximately 69 million dollars.

More specifically, the company completed the agreement for the purchase of one Newcastlemax, as well as the bareboat charter for one Capesize with an obligation to purchase. The Newcastlemax was built in 2013 at the Japanese shipyard Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Saijo Shipyard and has a capacity of 207,851 dwt. The vessel will be renamed “Meiship” and is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Regarding the Capesize, it was built in 2011 at Mitsui SB and has a capacity of 178,459 dwt. According to the terms of the deal, the 6-month bareboat charter was agreed with an advance payment of 4 million dollars and will be completed with the payment of an additional 4 million upon delivery of the vessel to the company.

The vessel will be renamed “Blueship”, while a daily charter fee of 9,750 dollars will be paid during the charter period. At the end of the 6-month charter, Seanergy has an obligation to purchase the vessel for 22.5 million dollars.

Stamatis Tsantanis, president & CEO of Seanergy, said in a statement that “these transactions mark a significant milestone in the company’s fleet expansion strategy, which is designed to strengthen its position in the industry. With a fleet of 21 ships and a capacity of 3.8 million dwt, we move forward with a competitive advantage.”